Elites around the world fear they’re losing control

Growing populism throughout the world has the global elite scrambling to find new ways to push their agenda on the masses.

The outcome of the Brexit vote followed by Donald Trump’s election to the White House has world elites trying to understand why, despite their control over mass media and various influential think tanks, voters are turning against their plans for globalization.

The World Economic Forum, which holds an annual meeting for political and business elites each year in Davos, Switzerland, is even planning a special meeting this year in the U.S. to formulate a response to Trump’s victory.

As Bloomberg reported:

The organization will convene a special meeting in Washington this year to discuss issues raised during the president-elect’s campaign and the populist wave that swept him to victory, WEF founder Klaus Schwab told Bloomberg Television on Sunday. The gathering will explore U.S. investment and job-creation opportunities for companies that participate in the forum, he said. “It’s very natural that with the new administration we plan a major event in the U.S. to see what are the implications of the new president and how the business community could engage,” Schwab said in advance of the forum’s 47th annual meeting in the Swiss ski resort of Davos. “We have to be responsive to the call.”

Schwab blames growing populist discontent with the plans mapped out by the world’s powerbrokers on a “silent fear” that he and his elitist allies claim threaten the progress of developing a “global village” to solve world problems.

One of the major reasons global elites are losing influence is a massive lack of trust in the governments and other institutions they’ve long manipulated.

The Guardian reported Tuesday that government officials in more than 40 nations are currently working to regain control of information as the internet makes it increasingly easier for their populations to distribute their own ideas and objections regarding government policy.

Not surprisingly this is leading to a simultaneous public loss of respect for many traditional media outlets willing to serve as government megaphones. This is something we witnessed firsthand in the U.S. during the 2016 election.

