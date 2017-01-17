Germany Blames Refugees on US Wars

Decentralization, pushback against the empire, questioning the narrative; Trump is unleashing it all.

In today’s edition:

Germany hits back at Trump criticism of refugee policy and BMW tariff threat

I don’t care so much about the BMW tariff threat; this isn’t a post on economics. I enjoyed the reasons for the criticism of Trump’s criticism about Germany’s refugee policy:

Responding to Trump’s comments that Merkel had made an “utterly catastrophic mistake by letting all these illegals into the country”, [Germany’s deputy chancellor and minister for the economy, Sigmar] Gabriel said the increase in the number of people fleeing the Middle East to seek asylum in Europe had partially been a result of US-led wars destabilising the region. “There is a link between America’s flawed interventionist policy, especially the Iraq war, and the refugee crisis…

Instant Access to Current Spot Prices & Interactive Charts

Finally, a meaningful political figure has the courage to say it. But why say it now, you ask? Well, because it is perhaps becoming acceptable for the empire’s colonies to criticize American hegemony now that Trump is POTUS.

…that’s why my advice would be that we shouldn’t tell each other what we have done right or wrong, but that we look into establishing peace in that region and do everything to make sure people can find a home there again,” Gabriel said.

Yes, you should “tell each other what we have done right or wrong….” Get it out there, debate the issues.

It would do the world some good if Europe pushes back against being a colony. It might reduce tensions with Russia; it might reduce support for interventions in the Middle East and Africa.

It certainly would increase decentralization.

Of course, this could all be merely negotiation posturing on Trump’s part; destabilize the counterparty in order to get them to be more malleable in the end. Even if this is the case, it cannot hurt the broader public dialogue that Trump throws his comments out there and the recipients of his punches decide to publicly respond.

It will get people to talk about things they haven’t been allowed to talk about.

Reprinted with permission from Bionic Mosquito.

The post Germany Blames Refugees on US Wars appeared first on LewRockwell.