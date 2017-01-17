Italian doctor curing Parkinson’s disease with thiamine

Establishment medicine considers Parkinson’s disease incurable. Treatment options vary for each person depending on his or her symptoms, but they include medications, surgery, therapy and lifestyle modifications.

Parkinson’s begins with slight trembling or shaking, usually in the fingers or one hand. Some research indicates, however, that a reduced sense of smell may precede the trembling and shaking. Over time, the tremors worsen and other symptoms such as slow movement, muscle rigidity, and difficulty walking appear. Doctors prescribe a drug called Sinemet (developed in the 1960s) or other drugs. Of course, they don’t work. Nerve damage is the problem.

Many of the Parkinson’s symptoms stem from the loss of neurons that produce a chemical messenger in the brain called dopamine. Decreased dopamine levels cause abnormal brain activity, leading to the signs of Parkinson’s. By the time symptoms manifest some 60 percent to 80 percent of dompamine-producing cells are damaged or lost.

According to the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation there may be 1 million Americans living with Parkinson’s, which is more than the combined number of people with multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy and Lou Gehrig’s disease. About 60,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the U.S., and men are more than 1.5 times more likely to have Parkinson’s than women. The incidence of Parkinson’s increases with age, but about 4 percent of sufferers are diagnosed before age 50.

The “shaking palsy” was first diagnosed by physician James Parkinson in 1817 who described it as a neurological syndrome, though earlier texts, including some from India around 1,000 B.C. and some ancient Chinese texts, describe symptoms that could be what is now called Parkinson’s disease.

Enter Dr. Antonio Costantini in Italy 200 years after James Parkinson’s diagnosis. He discovered that patients suffering neurodegenerative illnesses were all vitamin B1 (thiamin) deficient.

Dr. Constantini has successfully treated 250 Parkinson’s patients since 2011 with heavy doses of thiamine. “Thiamine,” Dr. Constantini tells an Italian reporter, “Is fundamental to our body in order to burn sugar. It acts as a spark in the engine, as lubrificant and carburator (sic). It plays a vital role for our organism.”

All autoimmune diseases have chronic exhaustion as a symptom. And it was helping a patient with chronic exhaustion and an acute ulcer that set the doctor on the path to his Parkinson’s treatment. He advised her to treat herself with an injection of 2 mg of thiamine per week.

Within two weeks the patient “was relieved of exhaustion, irritability, pain in her feet and calves,” Dr. Costantini says, “Because there is no medicine or drug that is able to affect all of the organs, whereas all of the organs function thanks to Thiamine. An important detail, the Thiamine therapy brings no collateral damage with time”

After seeing the progress made by treating his patients suffering from chronic ulcers, multiple sclerosis and similar afflictions, Dr. Costantini decided to expand his research into sufferers of neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson’s.

Dr. Costantini found that the ideal dosage was based on body weight: 60 kg corresponded to 600 mg of vitamin B1 taken orally eliminated the exhaustion and neurological deficit.

The RDA (recommended daily allowance), according to establishment medicine, is 1.1 mg for adult women and 1.2 mg for adult men. RDAs are supposedly “the average daily dietary intake level that is sufficient to meet the nutrient requirement of nearly all (97 to 98 percent) healthy individuals in a particular gender and life stage group.” But most people see that number as an absolute ceiling for intake and therefore make themselves deficient. This is true of many of the vitamins and minerals we need.

“Normality was found in this abundance,” he said. “Of course, beyond a period of 20 to 30 years it was impossible to eliminate the disease entirely. However, an important part could. Furthermore, we have demonstrated that the effect of thiamine can persist through time and that the neurological symptoms and exhaustion are due to the alteration of the metabolism of the thiamine.”

Natural products like phosphatidylcholine, silicon, coenzyme Q10 and glutathione have also shown results. Informed and alternative doctors have used coenzyme Q10 and glutathione (an amino acid) injections specifically for Parkinson’s disease.

Dr. Sherry Rogers wrote in Total Wellness in 2003 that that a glutathione injection is an inexpensive and quick reversal, within minutes, of Parkinson’s symptoms. Studies with mice show that folic acid may help prevent Parkinson’s.

Dr. John Cannell of the Vitamin D Council suggests 5,000 IUs per day for Parkinson’s. Be sure you take Vitamin D3 (not D2).

Medical marijuana has also shown to have a profound effect in reducing the tremors of Parkinson’s sufferers.

But Dr. Costantini’s discovery is big news. Unfortunately it has been lost in the maelstrom of political noise and Russiaphobia and has been ignored by the mainstream media, meaning your doctor may not have heard about it. Plus, Dr. Costantini has purposefully avoided initiating a promotional campaign to tout his successes or patent his discovery, choosing instead to send his findings to medical journals and conferences for examination, making him something of anomaly in the mainstream medical circles.

Our diets are primarily responsible for our thiamine deficits. Refined “white foods” like flour, rice, pasta, bread, crackers, cereal and simple sugars, as well cooked food strip away thiamine from our systems. Beri Beri, malnutrition illness caused by chronic lack of thiamine, is found in abundance in Oriental populations whose diet is primarily rice. Eating a lot of raw fish and shellfish also contributes to deficiency. And tannins found in coffee and tea consumed in large quantities react with thiamine, converting it to a form that is difficult for the body to take in.

The top dietary sources of thiamin are:

Fish (trout, salmon, tuna, shad and mackerel)

Pork (lean)

Seeds (sunflower, flax, sesame, chia, pumpkin and squash)

Nuts (macadamia, pistachio, Brazil, pecans and cashews)

Bread (made from whole wheat flower – bagel, English muffin, rye)

Green peas

Sweet corn

Other sources include:

Brewer’s yeast

Green leafy vegetables (Brussels sprouts, asparagus, cabbage, broccoli)

Mushrooms

Fruits (avocado, raisins and plums).

Other than the meats, these should be eaten raw when possible as cooking leaches out about 25 percent of the vitamin B1 content.

H/T: Bill Sardi at Lewrockwell.com

