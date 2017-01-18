Betsy DeVos Grilled, Will Julian Assange Turn Himself In?, George H.W. Bush Hospitalized: A.M. Links

January 18, 2017
  • Charter schools, donations, and bears...oh my!Secretary of Education nominee Betsy DeVos was asked by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) if she thought her wealth and donations to the Republican Party are the reasons she was nominated.
  • DeVos gave Sanders a zinger of her own, by reminding him that regarding his call for tuition-free college, "there's nothing in life that's truly free."
  • She also suggested that guns might be necessary in schools because of the threat posed by bears.
  • WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange pledged to turn himself in if Chelsea Manning was granted clemency. Will he make good on his promise?
  • Former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized with breathing problems.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin calls those who disseminate "fake news" about President-elect Trump are "worse than prostitutes."
  • This year's inductees into the Baseball Hall of Fame will be announced today.