Culture is Not Your Friend: 3 Magic Life-Lessons From Terence McKenna

Reporting from Pedra Branca, Brazil…

“Nature loves courage,” Terence McKenna once proclaimed. “You make the commitment and nature will respond to that commitment by removing impossible obstacles.”

So goes the beginning of our favorite passage from the man, the cosmonaut, the infinitely-unconventional thinker, Mr. McKenna.

We’ll finish the verse in just one moment.

First, a little bit about Terence McKenna (Nov. 16, 1946 – Apr. 3, 2000).

McKenna, if you’re not familiar, was an American philosopher, ethnobotanist, psychonaut, lecturer and author.

He’s one of the most polarizing American thinkers that most people have never heard of. Wielding a bottomless knowledge of history, biology, geology, botany, and ecology, McKenna was known to be able to spindle together seemingly disparate threads from all of those disciplines for hours on end with little respite.

Though his ideas might be too radical for most, he is, we daresay, one of the greatest original American thinkers of the 20th century.

For that, we present to you, with the help of Wordables, three profound life-lessons from the one and only Terence McKenna.

1. Trust Yourself: Break Free From the Doldrums of Culture

“Culture,” Terence McKenna writes, “is not your friend.”

If you joined us earlier this week, you’ll see some parallels between Emerson’s essay Self-Reliance and McKenna’s views on how the individual should deal with culture.

“Culture,” McKenna went on, presumably speaking mostly in terms of modern Western culture, “is for other people’s convenience and the convenience of various institutions, churches, companies, tax collection schemes, what have you. It is not your friend. It insults you. It disempowers you. It uses and abuses you. None of us are well-treated by culture.”

According to Terence, it’s the modern cult(ure) itself — not the organizations which emerge out of it — which is the true enemy. Culture, he believed, is the sum of humanity’s past ignorance. And the only solution is for individuals to deprogram and detach themselves from it as deeply and ferociously as humanly possible.

Alas, keep in mind: “The cost of sanity in this society,” McKenna warned, “is a certain level of alienation.

“It’s clearly,” he explained, “a crisis of two things: of consciousness and conditioning. We have the technological power, the engineering skills to save our planet, to cure disease, to feed the hungry, to end war; But we lack the intellectual vision, the ability to change our minds. We must decondition ourselves from 10,000 years of bad behavior. And, it’s not easy.”

How, you ask, do we begin to decondition?

McKenna has some ideas:

“We have to create culture, don’t watch TV, don’t read magazines, don’t even listen to NPR. Create your own roadshow. The nexus of space and time where you are now is the most immediate sector of your universe, and if you’re worrying about Michael Jackson or Bill Clinton or somebody else, then you are disempowered, you’re giving it all away to icons, icons which are maintained by an electronic media so that you want to dress like X or have lips like Y. This is shit-brained, this kind of thinking. That is all cultural diversion, and what is real is you and your friends and your associations, your highs, your orgasms, your hopes, your plans, your fears. And we are told ‘no’, we’re unimportant, we’re peripheral. ‘Get a degree, get a job, get a this, get a that.’ And then you’re a player, you don’t want to even play in that game. You want to reclaim your mind and get it out of the hands of the cultural engineers who want to turn you into a half-baked moron consuming all this trash that’s being manufactured out of the bones of a dying world.”

In other words, McKenna says, “Stop consuming images and start producing them.”

2. Look Inward. Embrace the Chaos. Bring Back Treasures.

“We have been to the moon,” says McKenna, “we have charted the depths of the ocean and the heart of the atom, but we have a fear of looking inward to ourselves because we sense that is where all the contradictions flow together.”

We suffer no shortage of order in this world. Rather, McKenna would say, we’re deficient in chaos. In our monomaniacal mission to micromanage the world, we’ve created an unadventurous, artificially compartmentalized, arbitrarily hierarchical environment that’s light-years from reflecting our true natures as creative human beings.

“Chaos,” McKenna says, “is what we’ve lost touch with. This is why it is given a bad name. It is feared by the dominant archetype of our world, which is Ego, which clenches because its existence is defined in terms of control.”

On a macroscopic level, modern society reinforces this idea that the individual needs to be controlled and, consequently, unnaturally pampered.

As a result, as Sebastian Junger writes in his book Tribe: “Modern society has perfected the art of making people not feel necessary.”

But, of course, we ultimately do it to ourselves. And this feeling of irrelevance is a choice.

McKenna adds: “We tend to disempower ourselves. We tend to believe that we don’t matter. And in the act of taking that idea to ourselves we give everything away to somebody else, to something else.”

Point blank: As long as you’re here on this flying rock, you’ll always matter more than you know. Or, if you so choose, you won’t at all.

Your potential to influence this world is rife with both possibilities and probabilities. Consciousness of that fact is the true great first step for yourself — and humankind.

3. Cognitive Liberty For All

Cognitive liberty — the inherent right for each individual to alter his or her consciousness in any way he or she sees fit — is a subject we touched upon once or twice last summer while traveling through western America with Psymposia

Magazine’s… psychedelic circus.

To each one’s own, of course. We would never suggest someone try anything beyond their scope.

Our bone to pick, though, has to do with the State’s legal status of psychedelics in America, a problem summed up in the New Yorker by Dr. Roland Griffiths, a psychopharmacologist at Johns Hopkins.

These compounds, he says, “can be threatening to existing hierarchical structures.” And possibly for that reason, he says, “We ended up demonizing these compounds. Can you think of another area of science regarded as so dangerous and taboo that all research gets shut down for decades? It’s unprecedented in modern science.”

McKenna’s unblushing advocacy for psychedelic usage is, more than any of his other views, why he’s seen as such a polarizing figure.

As he said in one of his lectures on the subject:

And this one:

And, lastly, the grande finito:

“I think of going to the grave without having a psychedelic experience like going to the grave without ever having sex. It means that you never figured out what it is all about. The mystery is in the body and the way the body works itself into nature.”

Dream the Impossible Dream

Now, finally, back to that quote we affectionately placed in the introduction of today’s episode, this time with the ending intact.

“Nature loves courage. You make the commitment and nature will respond to that commitment by removing impossible obstacles.

“Dream the impossible dream,” McKenna went on, “and the world will not grind you under, it will lift you up. This is the trick. This is what all these teachers and philosophers who really counted, who really touched the alchemical gold, this is what they understood. This is the shamanic dance in the waterfall. This is how magic is done. By hurling yourself into the abyss and discovering it’s a feather bed.”

Falsely yours,

Chris Campbell

Managing editor, Laissez Faire Today

