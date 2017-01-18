‘The Most Transparent Administration in History:’ New at Reason

On his first day in office, President Barack Obama pledged to run "the most transparent administration in history." As he prepares to move out of the White House, the phrase will probably be remembered as a sarcastic punchline.

Despite some promising open data initiatives, the executive branch under Obama was, on the whole, more secretive than ever, writes C.J. Ciaramella. Since 2009, press access to the White House has been notably restricted, whistleblower prosecutions have spiked, and Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuits against the federal government have reached an all-time high.

