A.M. Links: Today Is Obama's Last Full Day as President, Rick Perry Confirmation Hearings Begin, George H.W. Bush in 'Stable Condition'

January 19, 2017
  • Today is Barack Obama's last full day as president. Donald Trump will be inaugurated tomorrow.
  • "Washington will turn into a virtual fortress ahead of Donald Trump's presidential inauguration on Friday as the U.S. capital braces for more than a quarter-million protesters expected during the Republican's swearing-in."
  • Confirmation hearings begin today for former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, Trump's nominee to head the Department of Energy.
  • Former President George H.W. Bush is reportedly in "stable condition" in the intensive care unit at Houston Methodist Hospital.
  • At least 30 people are missing after an avalanche buried a hotel in the Abruzzo region of central Italy.
  • At least 50 firefighters have died battling a massive fire at a high-rise building in Tehran, Iran.

