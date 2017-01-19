A.M. Links: Today Is Obama’s Last Full Day as President, Rick Perry Confirmation Hearings Begin, George H.W. Bush in ‘Stable Condition’

- Today is Barack Obama's last full day as president. Donald Trump will be inaugurated tomorrow.
- "Washington will turn into a virtual fortress ahead of Donald Trump's presidential inauguration on Friday as the U.S. capital braces for more than a quarter-million protesters expected during the Republican's swearing-in."
- Confirmation hearings begin today for former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, Trump's nominee to head the Department of Energy.
- Former President George H.W. Bush is reportedly in "stable condition" in the intensive care unit at Houston Methodist Hospital.
- At least 30 people are missing after an avalanche buried a hotel in the Abruzzo region of central Italy.
- At least 50 firefighters have died battling a massive fire at a high-rise building in Tehran, Iran.
