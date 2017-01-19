Advisors want to Trump to embrace the sodomites by dancing with a dress-clad Bruce Jenner

The eight-year nightmare that has been the reign of the undocumented usurper ends at noon eastern time today. It can’t come a moment too soon.

The Barack Obama presidency has been one of symbolism over substance except where the substance has been growing the federal leviathan, consolidating more power in the executive branch, usurping Congress, sowing racial and political discord and starting new wars.

The symbolism began with the nomination of Obama for the Nobel Peace Prize within days of his taking office based solely on his campaign rhetoric. The “peace president” went on to start wars in at least four new countries and he failed to end a single one his predecessor had started. Since November Obama’s done his dead level best to provoke another with Russia over fake claims that Vladimir Putin hacked the election.

The election of Donald Trump was supposed to herald an end to political correctness and symbolism over substance. But Page 6 is reporting that Trump advisors are urging The Donald to dance with Bruce Jenner, the mentally ill transgender (sorry for the redundancy) attention-seeking former Olympian who now calls himself Caitlyn.

According to Page 6:

Besides mollifying the LGBTQ community — wary of conservative Republicans in general, and of Trump in particular — dancing with Jenner could mend fences within the party.

And:

“The image of Trump dancing with Caitlyn would send a strong message that he supports gay rights and trans rights,” the Republican said. “A picture is worth a thousand tweets.” Jenner’s publicist said, “Can’t deal in hypotheticals. We’ll just have to wait and see.”

The notion that Republicans need to “mend fences” in the party over homosexual “rights” or that the Republican establishment doesn’t support “gay rights and trans rights” is a false one. The Republican establishment has been courting the homosexual community for decades in order to usher in a collective, globalist universalist “utopia.”

One cannot be elected to national office without bowing and scraping before the sodomite lobby. Here’s what I wrote in The Bob Livingston Letter™ (subscription required) in February 1998 in a column titled “Pseudo-conservatives demand your ‘fair share’ pound of flesh”:

A final word needs to be said about the spiritual basis of pseudo-conservatism. Pseudo-conservatism will tolerate, defend and even champion any wickedness that contributes to the bigger cause of collectivism. The civil rights movement is the obvious example, in which local governments, freedom, culture, excellence, institutions, etc., were all sacrificed “for the greater national good.” The real reason for political tolerance of evil is spiritual wickedness. David Brooks is considered by many to be a legitimate voice for “conservatism” despite his homosexuality. The Republicans even have a sodomite lobby group called the Log Cabin Republicans. “Log cabin” is an obscene quadruple entendre reference to the act of sodomy, as well as to that first federal tyrant, Abraham Lincoln. Brook’s latest book was expected to excoriate the Clintons but turned out to be a spineless tract that praises the most pro-homosexual president in history. Sodomy remains the great secret of the political system because the elite knows that if the middle class ever came to a knowledge of this secret, the game would end. All of the propaganda will have been for naught and the nearly unimpeded thousand-year march of globalism would come to a screeching halt. Next to blood sacrifice there is no more despicable ritual of collectivist ideology than sodomy. It remains an untold story of pseudo-conservatism in order that the annual “fair share” pound of flesh might be extracted with full, voluntary compliance.

In the April 2000 issue of BLL, under the headline “Campaign 2000,” I wrote this:

Collectivism is but the political outcome of moral degeneracy. No modern politician is elected without the support of the most degenerate but most powerful group of all, the homosexual lobby. Indeed, brute power is the religious, moral and political expression of sodomy, whether veiled as “black power,” “flower power,” “feminist power,” “power to the people,” or “queer power.” It is all “pink power,” since the ancient days of phallus worship in Babylon to the White House’s Millennium 2000 phallus worship service at the Washington monument. Under the various banners of power, collectivism recruits the masses into globalism. Such recruitment is the satanic opposite of human reproduction, which is God’s way of creating families. Recruitment is the only way sodomites can increase their numbers, thus the homosexual lobby’s influence over government, public education, the mass media, legislatures and now, the military. Even those “conservative national leaders” who campaign on a “family values” platform inevitably fold to the pressure of the sodomites and lesbians, once they arrive in Washington, the District of Corruption. Note my frequent use of quotation marks to denote the deceptions of modern politics. Sorry, but the English language has been corrupted by those who have stolen these terms. Democratic presidential candidate, Vice-President Al Gore, even campaigns for “family values,” but we all know which “family” he means. The political vision of the “family” is no more virtuous or accurate than their vision of the “community.” As the entire world is a global “community” comprised of innumerable multicultural “communities,” so is the “family.” It does not matter what kind of “values” the politicians espouse, whether “conservative” or “liberal,” when their intent is to subordinate all values and ideas and people and things to the power of central government. Their ultimate value is collectivism. George W. Bush and John McCain, the leading Republican candidates, received the endorsement of the Log Cabin sodomite lobby… Neither Bush nor McCain, endorsed by most of the “conservative” “family values” groups and “Christian leaders,” dare to attack the sodomite scandal now destroying the American military. Yet they both campaign as “strong on national defense.” Need any more be said about the power of the sodomites? Dr. Paul Cameron of the Family Research Institute researched the lives of hundreds of homosexuals and found every imaginable debauchery and disease (not only AIDS), from child molesting by Boy Scout leaders to intentional AIDS infection of sodomite partners. So it is on the campaign trail, where sodomite journalists are doing all they can to brainwash the masses to support their candidates and to destroy their opponents. How has the American nation fallen so far that the masses and the politicians not only accept but endorse the sodomites and all the sick things they do? The answer is: tolerance. The politicians have taught Americans to tolerate everything except that which is Godly.

Trump, like candidates before him, has already “embraced” the LGBTQ community, as evidenced by the photo above. But a president dancing on stage with a man dressed as and pretending to be a woman would be a disgusting and farcical spectacle; one beneath the dignity of the office. It would symbolize that there is no dignity left in the office.

One would hope Trump would eschew such a ridiculous, hollow, pretentious and purely symbolic “politically correct” gesture.

The post Advisors want to Trump to embrace the sodomites by dancing with a dress-clad Bruce Jenner appeared first on Personal Liberty®.