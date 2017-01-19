Democrat says to prepare for ‘new Dark Ages’

A Democratic lawmaker said this week that the new presidential administration is going to thrust the U.S. into a “new Dark Ages” by cutting government size and spending at certain federal agencies.

Tennessee Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen is worried that Trump spending cuts are going to send the nation into the “Dark Ages” by cutting funding to public broadcasting and the arts.

“On the eve of the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, I fear that America will soon be thrust into cultural and societal deterioration, a new Dark Ages,” Cohen said in a statement.

He added: “Trump plans to eliminate the National Endowment of the Arts and the National Endowment of the Humanities, both of which support the cultural participation in America.”

Cohen also expressed concerns that the Trump administration’s ambitious plan to cut government spending will harm minority businesses.

“Many of these programs are essential to my constituents and for the health, safety and well-being of people all across the country,” Cohen said.

“If they are eliminated, there will be far-reaching negative consequences for the country, setting us back decades. I implore President-elect Trump to preserve these programs.”

