Goodbye, President Obama

As President Barack Obama hands over the keys to the Oval Office today, here’s a look back on some of the biggest disappointments of the era of “hope and change.”

President Obama entered the White House with a lot of promises. For conservatives that was bad news because it meant big government handouts to enable a failed welfare state. For liberals, Obama’s first inauguration signified a moment of hope– of end to war, of a renewed focus on civil liberties after the overreach of the Bush administration an of a chance for the nation’s trodden upon to rise to greatness. They too quickly learned that the Obama administration ushered in an era of bad news.

Here’s some of the worst.

Obamacare

Accessible and affordable healthcare in the U.S. was something that all Americans could agree would be good news for the country. But the Obama administration’s solution, no matter how well intentioned, ended up being little more than a poorly managed handout to insurance executives.

Fast and Furious

It didn’t start as an Obama administration program, but the Fast and Furious scandal’s mishandling by the Obama team represents a trend of unaccountability that defined the administration.

A President of Peace

President Obama got the Nobel Peace Prize, but…

Race Relations

The nation’s first minority president was seen as a sign that race relations in the country would improve and that U.S. minorities would see their lives improve. Neither happened.

