Listen to Me on The Harvard Lunch Club Podcast

I’m putting together the studio equipment I need to do my own podcasting and livestreaming. But in the meantime you can hear me on the Harvard Lunch Club podcast.

Several people have asked why I’m trying to do my own engineering for my podcasting studio. I could hire someone who knows how to do this stuff and be done with it tomorrow, as opposed to my current process that has taken months and had lots of failed starts. I’m doing it this way to augment what I call my Talent Stack. Every time I add a new talent to my existing inventory it makes me more valuable. I’m an autodidact, so I enjoy figuring out new stuff on my own, even if it takes far longer. I remember it better that way.

When I’m done building out my podcast studio in my home I will have learned a lot about proper audio, lighting, and video streaming. And that means someday I will be in a position to know if one of my future ideas – or someone else’s idea in this realm – is feasible or not. Every talent you add to your stack allows you to see farther into the future.

How did I predict that Trump would win when most others thought it impossible? That’s because my talent stack includes hypnosis, persuasion, branding, and business strategy. I could see Trump’s potential in ways that others could not.

Likewise, my new knowledge of video streaming, lighting, and audio capture are likely to inform lots of my future projects. I’ll know ahead of time what kinds of ideas are easy to execute and which ones are not. It will be like seeing into the future a little bit farther than people who don’t have those same skills.

And what about all of of the minor celebrities of my kind who would like to do podcasting but can’t figure out the equipment side of it? I won’t be competing against them for attention. My Talent Stack will give me an advantage. Every talent you acquire makes you unique. If you pick the right combination of talents you can be both unique and economically valuable. And you can see into the future.

I’m hearing from people who have augmented their Talent Stacks after reading my book. Strategy-wise, that is probably the single most important thing you can do for your career.

If I seem extra busy this month it’s because I’m writing a book, working on my startup that just launched, and building a podcasting studio on top of my normal workload.

