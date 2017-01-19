Media suggests threat of attack on the Trump Inauguration

Mainstream media is drumming up fears that there could be a drone attack or even an assassination attempt on the new president and members of his administration on Inauguration Day.

A Thursday report of the “Today” show discussed the possibility of drones being used by bad actors to carry bombs over crowds gathered for inauguration ceremonies.

The report detailed how forces in Iraq routinely face attacks from terrorists using weaponized drones.

“Increasingly, ISIS has been telling people to take drones… and place bombs underneath,” Said NBC’s Kerry Sanders. “That’s why the Secret Service is going to be spending a lot of time … looking to the skies overhead.”

The report referred to the armed drones as “flying IEDs.”

A drone security expert from the company DroneShield told NBC that Inauguration Day “is not something I would feel safe” attending.

Meanwhile, CNN produced a news segment this week titled “Disaster could put Obama cabinet member in Oval Office,” exploring the possibility of a large-scale attack on the inauguration ceremony that could wipe out the incoming administration before the president-elect ever takes office.

CNN noted that prior to Trump’s swearing in, the designated presidential successor not in Washington during the ceremony will be an Obama appointee.

