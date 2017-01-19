Obama’s Final Commutations, Trump Nominee Votes Coming, Teacher Vs. Inauguration Speech: P.M. Links

- In the final hours of his administration, President Barack Obama released a bunch of documents that were seized from Osama bin Laden's compound when he was killed in 2011. He also announced 330 more commutations for people sentenced under harsh drug laws.
- The Senate will vote on two of President-Elect Donald Trump's defense nominees Friday, but Democrats warned about fights over other choices.
- An elementary school teacher said he won't show Trump's inauguration speech in the classroom tomorrow, and that's going over about as well as you'd imagine it would.
- Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, Trump's nominee for energy secretary, says he no longer wants to dismantle the Department of Energy. In the "fake news" category, media suggestions that Perry didn't know that the Energy Dept. is responsible for maintaining the country's nuclear arsenal are demonstrably false.
- Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) is introducing legislation to give Congress oversight of the president's trade actions, which include things like those big tariffs on imports Trump threatens.
- A group of police organizations today released what they hope will be a new model for the de-escalation of the use of deadly force. The policy allows for the firing of warning shots, which may cause some problems with most police departments.
