Obama’s Parting Shot at Personal Freedom (New at Reason)

The Fourth Amendment's protections against unreasonable search and seizures were expressly designed to benefit the citizenry and not the government, but those protections have been eroded for decades by things like the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) and the Patriot Act.

In a new column for Reason, Andrew Napolitano argues that in the name of convenience for the government, Obama has violated the Fourth Amendment's prohibition on general warrants. Napolitano adds:

President Barack Obama, in the death throes of his time in the White House, has delivered perhaps his harshest blow to constitutional freedom by permitting his attorney general to circumvent the Fourth Amendment, thereby enabling people in law enforcement to get whatever they want about whomever they wish without a showing of probable cause of crime as the Fourth Amendment requires.

