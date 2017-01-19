Trump Is No Obama on Ethics: New at Reason

There was a time when American voters had to wonder whether Barack Obama was personally corrupt. In 2008, that was the claim of both Hillary Clinton in the primaries and John McCain in the general election campaign. They charged that he had gotten help buying a house from a crooked, wealthy developer. They depicted him as just another sleazy Chicago machine pol.

You may have forgotten all this because it was convincingly refuted and left no permanent stain on Obama. Whatever his failures in the White House, he has not been implicated in old-fashioned graft. He may make huge sums of money after he leaves office. But he didn't do it while he was there.

Contrast this picture with the spectacle of Donald Trump, whose administration promises to be a nonstop festival of ethical breaches. Previous presidents have felt compelled by law and political appearances to avoid potential conflicts of interest. Not Trump. Having amassed riches before being elected president, he sees no reason to stop now. Steve Chapman explains more.

