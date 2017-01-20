Donald Trump Sworn In This Morning, Protesters Swarm D.C., El Chapo in Court in Brooklyn: A.M. Links

- It's Day One of the Trump Era, folks. The Donald's swearing-in ceremony kicks off around 11:30 a.m., with Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. administering the oath of office around noon, followed by Trump's inaugural address. You can watch live on any of the major TV networks or lots of outlets online, including CNN. Stay tuned for Reason TV's take on inauguration hoopla, and follow C.J. Ciaramella, Robby Soave, and me on Twitter today for live updates from the scene around downtown D.C. and Capitol Hill.
- A parade follows Trump's inaugural address Friday afternoon, and Inauguration-related activities continue throughout the weekend.
- Not sure where these numbers come from, but Politico and other outlets are reporting that "hundreds of thousands" of protesters are set to swarm D.C. throughout inauguration weekend. The Women's March on Saturday is the biggest organized event.
- Violence broke out between Trump supporters and "antifa" demonstrators outside the pro-Trump "DeploraBall" Thursday night, with some in the fray pepper-sprayed by D.C. police. (Also, Vermin Supreme was sighted.)
- 'El Chapo' has been extradited from Mexico and appears in federal court in Brooklyn today.
