Fair weather friends say goodbye to Clinton

All eyes were on failed Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton during the inauguration ceremony Friday. But more important than watching Clinton’s reaction to President Donald Trump’s swearing in is realizing the bullet Americans dodged by seeing what’s happening behind the scenes at the Clinton Foundation.

Earlier this month, the Clinton Global Initiative filed notice with the New York State Department of Labor that it will be terminating at least 22 employees and will cease operations by mid-April.

It seems the organization simply couldn’t continue its mission to “turn ideas into action” without the ability to promise its megadonors unfiltered access to the vast power of the presidency.

Throughout the presidential campaign, we warned readers about the sphere of influence a Clinton administration would bring to Washington via the Clinton Foundation.

Some of the most damning evidence regarding the Clintons’ use of the foundation to peddle influence came via email leaks published by WikiLeaks.

With those leaks, Americans learned that Clinton, despite promising to sever ties with the foundation while serving as Secretary of State, was still very much used as a fundraising asset.

Former President Bill Clinton announced that the Clinton Foundation will stop accepting donation from foreign billionaires only after Hillary is elected president. And there couldn’t be a better advertisement for the couple’s last chance blowout on White House access.

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas said the Clinton’s should shut off the donations now rather than conducting what amounts to a “fire sale” to the Clinton White House.

“I mean they’re having a fire sale at the Clinton Foundation for White House access,” he told the Hugh Hewitt Show. “So all of those oligarchs all around the world are worried about fulfilling their life’s work of eradicating disease and poverty need to get their money in now.”

Cotton added: “They said they will if she wins. But that’s really just an alarm bell for all those people to send in their money right now if they want to buy access in a future Clinton White House.”

Luckily for American citizens, the Clinton camp is no longer getting donations under a different set of circumstances.

