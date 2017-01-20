Moments after inauguration, groups file complaints against Trump

Just after Trump was sworn in as President of the United States, a group called Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington sent a letter to the Government Services Administration complaining that his hotel in Washington violates ethics laws and the Constitution.

The complaint centers around the fact that the hotel is located in a building the Trump organization leased from the federal government.

“Now that he has taken the oath of office, President Trump stands in violation of the Constitution’s emoluments clause. He just swore on the Bible to ‘preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States,’ but by continuing to accept payments from foreign governments, he has already failed. We do not yet know just to what extent this violation goes—because he is the first person elected to the presidency in decades to fail to clear the ethical bar of Richard Nixon and release his tax returns, much of his foreign business has remained secret. But we do know that there must be accountability for anyone, including the president, for violating the Constitution.”

In addition to a potential constitutional conflict the group argues that the president may be in violation of the lease for the disused Post Office building in which the hotel is located.

“The lease bans elected officials from benefitting to avoid conflicts of interest with their duties,” Bookbinder said. “We know Trump likes to renegotiate contracts for better deals. If that happened here, it will be the President negotiating against the government he leads. His best interests are not the same as those of the American tax payer.”

Meanwhile, almost as soon as Trump officially became president another group began calling for his impeachment.

Just after Trump officially became president, the website ImpeachDonaldTrumpNow.com launched.

The website builds most of its case for Trump impeachment on the new president’s ties to business around the world.

“If we were wait for all the ill effects that could come from this, too much damage to our democracy would occur,” Ron Fein, legal director at website creator Free Speech for People, said in an interview with The Washington Post. “It will undermine faith in basic institutions. If nothing else, it’s important for Americans to trust that the president is doing what he thinks is the right thing … not that it would help jump-start a stalled casino project in another country.”

Currently, Trump’s sons are taking charge of his business assets.

In order for impeachment proceedings to occur, they would have to start in the GOP-controlled House.

