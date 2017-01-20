Movie Review: The Founder: New at Reason

As Ray Kroc, the not-exactly founder of the McDonald's hamburger empire, Michael Keaton gives off some of the mad-hustler sizzle of his old Beetlejuice character. We first meet Kroc in 1954, delivering staunch motivational clichés directly into the camera as he prepares to begin another day as a traveling salesman slogging around the Midwest peddling commercial milkshake machines that nobody seems to want to buy.

Kroc's life takes a fortuitous turn when he receives an order for not one, but six of these machines. Oddly, the order is from a little burger hut in San Bernardino, California, called McDonald's. It's run by two straight-arrow brothers, Mac and Dick McDonald (John Carroll Lynch and Nick Offerman), who, as Kroc soon discovers, are onto something. Driving straight out to Cali, he finds their tiny operation doing around-the-block business—and he immediately understands why, writes Kurt Loder.

