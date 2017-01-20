President Trump Already Signed a Bunch of Executive Orders, Some Rioting in D.C.: P.M. Links

- Just moments after taking the Oath of Office, President Donald Trump signed a bunch of (mostly inconsequential) executive orders.
- Climate change, LGBT rights pages no longer show up at WhiteHouse.gov.
- There was some rioting in Washington, D.C. Protesters smashed the windows a Starbucks, Bank of America, and Bobby Van's restaurant. I also filmed some protesters burning a bunch of garbage cans and papers as a Trump supporter tries to stop them.
- A limo was also set on fire.
- My take on Trump's inauguration speech: Protectionism for all.
- The @POTUS Twitter handle now belongs to Trump.
- Barack Obama will leave office $20 million richer.