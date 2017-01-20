The Best Reaction Video To Trump Becoming President

Via ITV News comes this exquisite short video of a women screaming out as Donald Trump officially became the president of the United States. And because this is the internet, one of the first posts immediately after it was a gif of Darth Vader responding in similar fashion.

Thank you, internet. Irony, humor, dank and non-dank memes, and so much more. Truly this is an age of miracles.

An anti-Trump protester screams 'no' as Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th US President pic.twitter.com/qmsaFmMSkr — ITV News (@itvnews) January 20, 2017

Trigglypuff explained.