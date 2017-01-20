The WIRE: Your week in review

From the end of the Obama regime to the beginning of the Trump Renaissance — and most points in between — it’s time for a look back at the week that was. Personal Liberty® presents: The WIRE!

President Donald J. Trump, the 45th Commander-in-Chief.



“Make America Great Again!” — the guy in front.

“Right on.” — the guy in back



The new president is expected to sweep into office with a string of executive orders, moving swiftly to begin cleaning up the mess left behind by the previous occupant.



“We’re gonna have to fumigate. I think I stepped in some Sharpton.”

A new GovExec.com poll and the Government Business Council indicates over a 1/4 of federal workers are considering quitting, rather than work for President Trump. “Considering?” Less consider-ee, more pack-ee and get-the-hell-out-ee, amirite?



If you hurry, maybe you can hitch a ride with the Obamas.

Among the Obama leftovers in Trump’s crosshairs: Obamacare. Democrats seemed intent on repeating as often as possible; almost as if that would be a bad thing.



“We already elected him. You can stop campaigning for him.”

President Obama shared some words of wisdom in his farewell remarks to the White House Press Corps, ordering them “You’re not supposed to be sycophants. You’re supposed to be skeptics.”



Oh now he tells them?!?

As of press time, hordes of “strong women” planned to descend on D.C. for the Women’s March on Washington.



I hope everyone has had their shots.

The throng was notable for its pointed exclusion of all pro-life women from its ranks. Mothers who love babies are out, but these “gals” are in?



“Girl” power!

Obamacare supporters let their displeasure be known by staging a “cough-in” protest at the Trump International Hotel and Tower restaurant in midtown Manhattan.



“I was a conservative, but then Snowflake here hacked up a lung on my breakfast. Now I’ve seen the error of my ways.”

Best anti-Trump protest goes to this brainiac, who set himself on fire to make his point.



Hey, maybe someone should call the fire departme-zzzzzzzzzz.

In its Inaugural coverage, CNN spent a segment examining what would happen, and who would take control, if terrorists hit the ceremony and killed the top level of government. Let’s all pause a moment and imagine how well the left would have received similar speculation in 2009.



Besides, everyone knows Jack Bauer is next in line of succession.

Close to six dozen prominent Democrat Party leaders boycotted the Inauguration; unable to cope with the emotional toll of losing.



Hey kids, I know it’s tough. Take as long as you need. How’s four years sound? You know what? Take eight.

Tears and tantrums in the White House as Obama’s minions faced their final days in power.



I’m not gonna lie. I freaking love this picture. It’s schadenfreude-alicious!

Senator Elizabeth Warren turned confirmation hearings of Trump nominees into theater this week, launching into a tirade against Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos in which the fake Native American questioned DeVos’s competence.



“I knocked down $500 large worth of wampum to teach one class. I’m an expert!”

Obama set quite a throng free, signing a pile of commutations and pardons in his final week. Among them, Bradley — ahem Chelsea — Manning. Interestingly, neither Edward Snowden nor Julian Assange’s names made the “nice” list. Maybe they should have tried saying “yes” to the dress.



Meanwhile, Manning becomes the first person to successfully pull off “The Klinger.”

Among those cheering Obama’s 11th hour commutation of the prison sentence of terrorist Oscar Lopez Rivera: New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio. The mayor of the city in which Rivera murdered people is glad he’s getting out.



If they release Ramzi Yousef – It’s party time at Billy’s crib!

Al Gore hit an icy patch this week; as “An Inconvenient Sequel’s” debut at the Sundance Film Festival was marred by inconvenient snow and sub-freezing temperatures. Like people needed another reason to skip this sci-fi schlock.



I’m waiting for the third chapter: An Inconvenient Truth 3: Manbearpig vs. Sharknado

And one more time, just because it makes me so happy!



See ya; wouldn’t want to be ya.

And that’s your week in review! For the Personal Liberty Digest®, I’m Ben Crystal saying “See you next week on the WIRE!”

