The One About Guns

This edition of the Weekly Drop focuses on firearms.

Guns are certainly a hot-button issue, but I believe there’s no better way to defend house and home.

But training and know-how are critical, so keep your questions coming! Send an email to spy@lfb.org so I can address your inquiry in an upcoming alert.

Now let’s get to this week’s answers.

As a guy who tries to be self-sufficient and protect my family and personal property, I’m looking for sage advice about concealed carry: gun, clothes, holsters… Quality stuff is hard to find in 2016. Too much assumes we can carry a double-stack duty arm concealed.

—Allen D.

When evaluating which gun is the best for concealed carry, it really comes down to your personal preferences. For example, someone with a smaller body frame probably wouldn’t want to carry a bigger gun.

There are a lot of options out there, and the most important thing is that you settle on a gun you are comfortable with. I recommend going to your local gun range and renting several different guns you are considering for concealed carry. A few guns I would look into are the Glock 26/27, Glock 19, Smith & Wesson Shield, Sig Sauer P250 and Sig Sauer P238.

When it comes to specific clothing for concealed carry, there are a lot of companies that make custom-designed clothes with pockets that can hold your firearm. Personally, I’m not a big fan of any specific type of clothing for concealed carry — I prefer to carry my gun on my waistband. It’s comfortable and allows me quick access in an emergency.

Whatever you decide to wear, comfort is definitely one of the most crucial factors to consider. Also, make sure you avoid “printing.” Don’t wear clothes that are so tight the outline of your gun is visible. Sometimes this means you need to purchase a shirt in a size larger than you usually do to adequately conceal your firearm.

Holsters are similar to guns in that it really depends on your preferences. I like to carry an inside-the-waistband holster. The one I currently use is made from Kydex.

In general, when I go out of state, how do I carry my gun legally with me wherever I go around the country?

—Joseph G.

Assuming you have a concealed carry permit in your home state, next you need to understand permit reciprocity and how it works. Basically, you need to find out what other states recognize your permit, allowing you to carry a concealed firearm. For example, a Utah permit is recognized by a large number of states, which is why many people have a Utah permit.

But the fact is when you are traveling, you must adhere to the state laws for whichever state you’re in at the time. So if you are planning a trip, I would look into what states recognize the concealed carry permit you possess before you hit the road.

Would you be able to tell me the barrel’s twist rate on the AR that you use? I would like to have some appropriate ammo on hand when it arrives… Much thanks and appreciation!!

—Joseph S.

For the AR-15, the barrel I use has a 1 in 7 twist rate. Twist rate refers to how many inches the bullet travels down the barrel in one full turn, so a 1 in 7 twist rate means the bullet spins one full rotation in 7” of travel. This is important to know because you need to consider the twist rate when purchasing ammo.

Certain bullet weights perform better with specific twist rates. If you mostly shoot your AR-15 long range — or you want deeper penetration — you should use a heavier bullet, such as a 62-grain or 72-grain. Both of these bullets work best with a 1 in 8 or a 1 in 7 twist rate. If you’re target shooting from a short distance, you might want to use a 40-grain bullet, which would be most accurate with a 1 in 12 twist rate.

When purchasing an AR-15, be sure to factor in the barrel twist rate and chose the barrel that best fits your needs.

I am like you, Jason… Every day, I carry one primary large-caliber firearm and then a “backup gun.” What do you carry as your smaller backup gun?

—Don S.

I usually carry my Sig P238 as my backup gun, because it’s great for pocket carry. The P238 weighs just 15.2 ounces (unloaded) and easily fits in my pocket. It’s modeled similar to the 1911, which is another gun I regularly carry.

I know many people don’t like to carry a .380 caliber gun, but I think it’s important to carry a quality defensive round — and have accurate bullet placement — so you can effectively stop a threat.

I just got an email about an upcoming shortage of gun oil… Have you heard about this?

—Debbie E.

I haven’t, Debbie. But during a shortage or an emergency, you could simply use a different type of oil for your gun — so I wouldn’t be concerned. In fact, you could use regular motor oil for your gun and it would work just fine.

And now for a follow-up question on our recent prepping discussion…

How can a below-average-income person be a prepper?

—Katie M.

Great question, Katie, and one I hear often. Survival gear costs can add up quickly, but I truly believe prepping is something everyone can do, even if they have to start small.

One of the most valuable things you can do is slowly begin to build up your food storage by buying what you can when you have a little extra money. It may take several months or even up to a year, but after a while of spending as little as $5 a week on food storage, you’ll be much better prepared.

I also occasionally like to include feedback from my readers. Thanks, Cordy and Terry for sending your comments. I appreciate hearing that the work I’m doing is making a difference in people’s lives.

My wife and I have enjoyed your accessories, emails and training for some time now. We feel you are the best in the industry… Thank you for all your good work; it has been a good value.

—Cordy W.

I appreciate your support and kinds words. We always try our best to underpromise and overdeliver.

Thank you for all the products you offer. I have purchased everything and am very pleased with the quality. I know these products will help me stay safe.

—Terry K.

Thank you for your feedback, Terry. Please let us know if there are any new products you would like to see. You can send your suggestions to spy@lfb.org.

