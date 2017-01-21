What We Saw at Women’s March on Washington

On January 21, an estimated 500,000 people attended the Women's March in Washington, D.C. as a protest against incoming President Donald Trump.
Reason TV spoke with protesters to find out what they fear the most about a Trump presidency and what they hope their rally will accomplish. We also talked with members of the Ladies of Liberty Alliance (LOLA), a feminist group that approaches gender issues from a libertarian perspective.
Produced by Todd Krainin and Joshua Swain. Camera by Mark McDaniel, Swain, and Krainin, who also edited.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel.