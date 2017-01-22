Anti-establishment sentiment is exploding… and that’s a good thing

President Donald Trump’s inauguration was framed by small protests on the streets throughout the United States. Here’s why that’s a good thing.

While many of the protestors out Friday lacked a clear message or reason for being on the streets, anti-government sentiment from leftists who’ve blindly followed the Obama administration for the past 8 years.

Though property destruction and violence are never acceptable, a healthy distrust of government is a good thing for Americas on both sides of the political divide.

And with the Trump White House already signaling that it isn’t always going to be honest with the U.S. public, even Trump’s supporters should keep a close watch on his administration.

On Friday, the Trump administration introduced the nation to what it calls “alternative facts” in discussing coverage of the new president’s inauguration.

The Trump administration claimed that Washington’s National Mall was completely full on Friday . The only problem with the claim is that anyone viewing the ceremony could clearly see that it wasn’t.

When the press corrected the administration’s claim, the Trump administration got upset.

As reported by The Intercept:

As part of the effort to assuage his boss’s bruised ego, Spicer also falsely told reporters that it was harder for spectators to get through security and on to the mall than in previous years, a claim which was debunked by the Secret Service. He then said that that the white floor coverings, which made the absence of people more visible in photos, had never been used before (they were used in 2013, at Obama’s better-attended inauguration). Finally, Spicer presented reporters with incorrect statistics about the volume of traffic on the D.C. subway system on Friday, saying that it was far higher than it had been on the day of Obama’s second inauguration, in 2013, when it was, in fact, far lower. While Spicer and Conway have taken much of the flak for these whoppers over the past 24 hours, it is important to keep in mind that they are simply covering for the primary fabulist in the White House: Donald Trump.

It may seem unimportant that the Trump administration would discuss its inauguration in grand terms. That’s because it is.

But if the Trump administration’s response is an indicator of how it will handle issues moving forward, Americans need to keep a close watch on the administration.

