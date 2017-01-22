If These Walls Could Sprechen: New at Reason

A few miles west of Berlin, a little house sits on Groß Glienicke lake, a quiet eye in the storm of Europe's worst century ever. Nazi bureaucrats arrived at their Final Solution at nearby Wannsee. The Red Army poured through at the end of World War II. Churchill and Truman drove past on their way to meet Stalin in Potsdam. The Berlin Airlift rattled the cupboards as planes landed at and left Gatow airfield. Secret policemen lurked as the Berlin Wall rose. The house endured the long, twilight struggle of the Cold War, the fall of the Wall, and the reunification of Germany.

Thomas Harding tells the story of this little house in The House by the Lake: One House, Five Families, and a Hundred Years of German History. One great value of the book, writes Andrew Hazlett, is of fresh detail on life along the border of East and West during the long, gray decades of the Cold War.

