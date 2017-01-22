President Trump issues two rules: Buy American, hire American

During his inaugural address on Friday, President Donald Trump implored American citizens to do their part in rebuilding the nation’s economy. The first step, according to the president: Buy American, hire American.

The new president on Friday called on Americans to do their part to make his America first policies work for the economy.

“We will bring back our jobs. We will bring back our borders. We will bring back our wealth, and we will bring back our dreams. We will build new roads and highways and bridges and airports and tunnels and railways all across our wonderful nation. We will get our people off of welfare and back to work rebuilding our country with American hands and American labor. We will follow two simple rules—buy American and hire American.”

Trumps remarks are reminiscent of patriotic marketing that led to a boom in American products following WWII, a period when the U.S. economy was at its strongest.

If enough Americans listen to Trump’s suggestion, a similar economic boom could be on the horizon.

Workers that rely on U.S. outsourcing are signaling that they believe American businesses and consumers will.

As reported by Economic Times:

New US President Donald Trump’s ‘Buy American-hire American’ rallying cry has put the USD 150- billion Indian IT industry on edge, which is in wait-and-watch mode to see how the new administration evolves policies around outsourcing and movement of skilled workers. India hopes to have a meaningful engagement with the US, Electronics and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has said. Given that US market accounts for 60 per cent of India’s IT exports, the industry and the government here will spare no efforts in their outreach programme over the next few weeks to showcase the role of Indian technology sector in making the US economy more competitive and highlight its contribution in terms of billions of dollars paid in taxes and creation of local jobs.

For Americans looking to turn around the economy, the livelihoods of IT workers in India should be of little concern.

If you’re interested in doing your part to buy American, hire American here a couple useful resources to help you locate American products and services for your every need.

