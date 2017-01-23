Trump Acts on Trade, Hiring, Abortion Funding, SCOTUS Rejects Voter ID Suit, Rubio Supports Tillerson: P.M. Links

- President Donald Trump's big actions today: Withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Trade Partnership (which was never approved by Congress anyhow); reinstituting a federal ban on funding clinics that provide abortions outside the United States; and freezing the hire of new federal employees (with exceptions for "military, public safety, and public health").
- Which day does Trump want to make the National Day of Patriotic Devotion? Guess before clicking here.
- The Supreme Court will not be hear a case over the constitutionality of Texas' voter ID law, but it could later on as it passes through lower courts.
- The Supreme Court also declined to hear a case challenging a Utah law against polygamous cohabitation brought by the stars of reality show Sister Wives.
- The Department of Defense is rejecting a report by Russian-owned media that Russia and the United States had cooperated on a strike against the Islamic State in Syria.
- Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) will support Trump's pick of Rex Tillerson as secretary of state, despite his previously declared reservations.
- An Australian man accused of driving his car into a crowd of people, killing five, apparently did so after stabbing his own brother in the face after the brother came out of the closet as gay.
