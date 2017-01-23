Trump needs to undo this last minute Obama attack on the 2nd Amendment now

Just before President Barack Obama’s last day in office, he quietly took one last jab at American 2nd Amendment supporters and sportsmen with an order that would make it illegal to use traditional lead ammunition.

The action, Director’s Order No. 219 from the Fish and Wildlife Service, would “[r]equire the use of nontoxic ammunition and fishing tackle to the fullest extent practicable for all activities on Service lands, waters, and facilities by January 2022, except as needed for law enforcement or health and safety uses.”

According to the government’s reasoning, the ban would protect the health of humans, fish and wildlife.

But there’s virtually no scientific research to prove that the use of lead ammunition and fishing tackle negatively affects the health of outdoorsmen or wildlife.

While it isn’t likely that the ban will improve wildlife health, it will certainly make it more expensive for hunters and fisherman forced to purchase more expensive ammunition and fishing equipment.

Unsurprisingly, the administration pushed the action through without consulting the nation’s sporting community.

“This directive is irresponsible and driven not out of sound science but unchecked politics,” said Lawrence Keane, senior vice president and general counsel of the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

“The timing alone is suspect. This directive was published without dialogue with industry, sportsmen and conservationists. The next director should immediately rescind this, and instead create policy based upon scientific evidence of population impacts with regard to the use of traditional ammunition.”

The Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies said the Obama administration’s decision to push the order through without consulting state wildlife agencies “flies squarely in the face of a long and constructive tradition of states working in partnership with the Service to effectively manage fish and wildlife resources.”

“This is unacceptable federal overreach into the states’ authority to regulate the methods of take for sport fish as well as complete disregard for the states’ concurrent jurisdiction with the Service for the management of migratory birds. Further, the economic impacts of this action, which likely will be felt most by rural Americans, is likely to be hundreds of millions of dollars,” said Association President Nick Wiley.

The National Rifle Association, meanwhile, predicts that the ban will be “short lived.”

“Like so much of what Barack Obama claimed as ‘accomplishments,’ it will hopefully amount to little more than a symbolic act of defiance by a president with little of substance to show for his eight years in office,” the NRA said in a statement.

