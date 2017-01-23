Trump’s Inauguration: 3 Things You Missed in the Wilderness

Trump’s in. It’s official.

Chaos has erupted throughout the States. (Welcome back, “anti-war” Left.)

We’re still here, as you may know, in Pedra Branca, Brazil, digging into the futuristic “streams” at Exosphere Academy.

These include…

01. Blockchain App Development (Decentralize everything)

02. Mars Colonization (Yes, really)

03. Bioremediation & Genetic Engineering (Bringing nature back)

04. Renewable Energy & Nanotech (Powering the future)

05. Alternate Reality Design (Virtual worlds for work and play)

06. Drones & Robotics (Build, race, crash, repeat)

07. Entrepreneurship (Connect all this tech and build startups)

08. Philosophy (Looking inward, then outward to change the world)

09. Python Programming (Virtual snake charming)

(List courtesy of Exosphere Chief of Staff, Luke Blackburn.)

More information on these topics to come.

Due to a deep passion for not wanting to waste our time, we haven’t had much time to engage in the Greatest Show on Earth (AKA American politics). And have had very slim intentions to, too.

Rather, when we clutch a moment to spare, we use it to focus on those stories not being pushed relentlessly by the Great Distraction Machine.

Which is why, today, we bring to you three things you might’ve missed last week while hacking your way through the emotional wilderness of Trump’s inauguration.

Let’s begin…

1.] Sturgill Simpson, a country singer, went on Saturday Night Live, seized the moment and sang some truth.

Most people have never heard of Sturgill Simpson (your editor included) until this weekend. Even so, he was recently nominated for a Grammy and given a spot on the latest SNL.

Good on him, then, for performing his song, Call to Arms. It’s a surprisingly deep song to play for the heavily sedated, surface-skating saphead diversion known as “SNL.”

The song goes…

I done Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq, and Iran

North Korea, tell me where does it end

Well the bodies keep piling up with every day

How many more of em they gonna send

Well they send their sons and daughters off to die

For some oil

To control the heroin

Well son I hope you don’t grow up

Believing that you’ve got to be a puppet to be a man

Well they cut off your hair and put a badge on your arm

Strip you of your identity

Tell you to keep your mouth shut boy and get in the line

Gonna’ meet your maker overseas

Wearing that Kim Jong-il hat

While your grandma’s selling pills stat

Meanwhile, I’m wearing my ‘can’t pay my fucking bills’ hat

Nobody’s looking up to care about a drone

All too busy looking down at our phone

Our egos begging for food like a dog from our feed

Refreshing obsessively until our eyes start to bleed

They serve up distractions and we eat them with fries

Until the bombs fall out of our fucking skies

Turn off the TV

Turn off the news

Nothing to see here

They’re serving the blues

Bullshit on my TV

Bullshit on my radio

Hollywood telling me how to be me

The bullshit’s got to go

Click here to watch the performance.

2.] Straight talk about Obama’s “legacy”…

Hmm… lots of buzz about Obama’s legacy. But many of the mainstream sources are taking far from a panoramic view.

Let’s take a quick look, then, shall we?

Despite Obama winning a Nobel Peace Prize (and over $1 million) for being the assumed “peacenik prez,” Obama spent his entire presidency at war.

His weapon of choice? Drones.

In 2016 alone the U.S., under the Obama administration, dropped 26,172 bombs in seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Because, you know, war = peace.

Obama also carried out a program which assassinated U.S. citizens via drone strikes without due process. Moreover, he kept a “Kill List” close to his chest, because the “most transparent administration” was, it turned out, as translucent as a Peruvian mud bath.

Also, under this program, a 16-year-old American citizen was blasted to bits only two weeks after his father, Anwar al-Awlaki, suffered the same fate.

(And, now, of course, Trump has that power.)

Drone strikes aside, the more reflective of us might also remember the“humanitarian intervention” lie in Libya.

An invasion which led to U.S.-complicit genocide and chaos, a violent grip of which Libya is still struggling to free itself from. (In the words of Hillary Clinton, “We came. We saw. He died.”)

In 2013, the “humanitarian interveners” set their red sights on Syria. Initially, the narrative fell flat. Until, of course, the rebel Stormtroopers — AKA “moderate rebels” — came marching in.

Also, as Luke Rudkowski of We Are Change points out in a recent Youtube video, Obama “used the Espionage Act more than any other president before him combined to persecute journalists and whistleblowers.”

Last but not least…

Obama repealed the Smith-Mundt Act of 1948, which originally made it illegal for the government to use propaganda to influence U.S. public opinion. This, of course, was merely a formality.

And finally, number three…

3.] The ultra-bizarre “Pizzagate” narrative has hit the mainstream media (again), but this time it was actually given a fair shake…

“I’ve gotta’ warn you,” CBS anchor Ben Swann said on Reality Check, “what we’re going to talk about tonight is going to be disturbing to some people.”

Before we show the video, we must first make one important point: We have no idea if anything about the Pizzagate investigation is real.

But it’s typical of the mainstream media to grab the story and paint it as “fake news” without addressing any of the concerns of the independent researchers in the Pizzagate “swarm.”

Which, of course, only tends to make the theorists feel vindicated, and even more emboldened in their search for their version of truth.

Are Podesta’s emails cause for concern? If you’re unfamiliar with the Pizzagate scandal, decide for yourself with the video below.

Click here to watch.

[Note: Since the segment aired, CBS seems to have pulled it off its website.]

