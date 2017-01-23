Was Trump’s Inaugural Weekend the Worst Ever, Did the Women’s March Succeed, and Is School Choice Unstoppable? [Reason Podcast]

In the newest Reason podcast, Reason magazine Editor in Chief Katherine Mangu-Ward and Reason.com Associate Editor join me to talk about the spectacle and substance of Donald Trump's inaugural address, the size and force of the Women's March (which pulled an estimated 500,000 people), and the start of National School Week, an annual event promoting the ability of parents and students to have greater options in K-12 education.

School choice—whether via charter schools, education savings accounts, vouchers, or other measures—has been growing by leaps and bounds over the past 20 years, even in the face of a powerful establishment that mostly wants to keep things the way they are. Whatever else you can say about President Trump, he is full-throated in his support of choice and his controversial pick for Education Secretary, Betsy DeVos, is a high-profile activist in the school-choice movement. Will the Trump era be the moment when letting parents and kids choose where to go to school becomes the norm? Or will the toxicity of Trump on other issues kill the momentum in favor of choice?

National School Choice Week runs from through January 28. Over 21,000 events involving almost 17,000 schools from all 50 states will take place over the coming days. Go here to get more information about events and data about how increasing school choice—charters, vouchers, educational savings accounts, and more—is one of the best ways to improve education for all Americans.

As a proud media sponsor of National School Choice Week, Reason will be publishing daily articles, podcasts, videos, interviews, and other coverage exploring the ways in which education is being radically altered and made better by letting more people have more choices when it comes to learning. For a constantly updated list of stories, go to Reason's archive page on "school choice."