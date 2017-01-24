Listen to Matt Welch and Anthony Fisher Talk Trump, Media, and Baseball on SiriusXM Insight from 12-1 p.m. ET

Today at noon eastern I'm guest-hosting The Dean Obeidallah Show on SiriusXM's Insight channel, which is 121 on your dial, and for the duration of the program I'm bringing on our very own beloved Associate Editor Anthony L. Fisher. Together we shall gab about what has been one of the most extraordinarily weird fortnights in media/politics navel-gazing, starting with Donald Trump's combative first press conference as president-elect, continuing through Barack Obama's last nausea-inducing grief-counseling session with the national press corps, with lots of alternative facts and competing Fourth Estate coping strategies in between. I will most likely make comparisons to the Movement for a Democratic Slovakia, so there's that.

Because it's Anthony Fisher, we will likely also get into the bizarre case of national politics getting into the recent Baseball Hall of Fame vote, but that's all I'm going to say about that!