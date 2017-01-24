Little black lies

Part one of a two-part series on the lies that are the cornerstone of progressive politicians.

More than one third of House Democrats boycotted President Donald Trump’s inauguration last Friday. According to USA Today, some Democrats said as early as December they would not be attending this two-century-old traditional transfer of power. Last week boycott numbers surged “after Trump insulted John Lewis, the veteran House member and civil rights leader, on Twitter.”

USA Today makes it seem as if Trump was sitting in his office and, out of his spiteful attitude towards African Americans, used his Twitter account to attack one of the most celebrated Civil Rights leaders of the country. That is not the way it happened.

If not an outright lie, USA Today’s story is, at best, more twisted than the branches of an aspen tree. But that is okay because John Lewis is unassailable. I know this because it is inferred in mainstream publications that Lewis was to Martin Luther King Jr. what John the Apostle was to Jesus Christ, “the disciple whom Jesus loved.”

If I worked for a big newspaper I would feel more comfortable in describing King’s and Lewis’s relationship in secular terms. I would be inclined to write that Lewis was to King what George Harrison was to John Lennon, the Beatle whom John loved.

The truth is, I don’t know what is in the hearts of either John Lewis or Donald Trump. I know that as men they are both flawed and that only a higher power knows the truth. And I am not talking about The New York Times.

What really happened last week is that Lewis told NBC’s Meet the Press that he didn’t see Trump as a legitimate president and wouldn’t be attending the inauguration for the first time in 30 years.

Trump struck back on Twitter saying that Lewis needed to focus on his congressional district in Georgia, “which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results.”

Trump used Twitter because he said the press would never say the truth that Lewis is either senile or a flat out liar. He said Trump’s inauguration will be the first he has ever missed. Not true, he didn’t go to George W. Bush’s inauguration 16 years ago because he also said that Bush was an illegitimate president.

According to The Daily Caller, “Rep. Lewis has been a career politician for the past three decades with little to show for it… That Democrats would attempt to defy Rep. Lewis and stigmatize anyone who points out his political failures is understandable. Supporters of fascist and communist regimes typically try to ensure that anyone who dares to criticize old party leaders is anathematized.”

Last week Fox News interviewed former Black Panther Mason Weaver who said decades ago Lewis presided “over the destruction of the black community.”

Later Lewis came into the Democratic fold because he saw that party as presenting greater opportunities for a black man.

“Mr. Lewis, you have presided over the destruction of black America, and you owe us an apology,” Weaver told Fox anchor Tucker Carlson, adding that John Lewis is more illegitimate as a congressman than Trump is as a president.

The conspiracy theorists

Lewis is just one soldier in an army of progressives who are shrill in their uproar over what they maintain was election fraud last November. I wrote about this in detail last week under the headline: America at a crossroads. In that I detailed the Democrats contention of Trump’s unlawful presidency; that his ascension to the highest office that was only possible because of either Russian or FBI chicanery last November, that the Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton had the presidency ripped from her hands. All of this has been stated ad nauseam despite the admissions that the ballot boxes themselves were undisturbed.

Perhaps a reader of last week’s column said it best in the comment section writing this regarding Democrat excuses: “Putin tricks Hillary into not campaigning in Michigan and Wisconsin.”

Democrats are of the conviction that more subtle influences were used to defeat Clinton.

Black privilege

It all boils down to the fact that the Democratic Party, with aid from the media, has slandered Donald Trump. No doubt progressives in Congress honestly believe that Trump is nothing other than an extreme example of white privilege and that Trump’s winning the highest office in the country had nothing to do with brains or hard work.

Now imagine if eight years ago conservatives and Republicans had embraced the same treatment of Barack Obama, that his success was mostly a product of black privilege. This is much closer to the truth that saw the fifth youngest president elected and who had, to say it politely, a clouded past. Obama’s resume begins with achieving a law degree, which he then put to work as a community organizer in the city of Chicago, of all places, before he had a stint where he may or may not have taught Constitutional law.

He used that degree as a springboard to serving three terms in the Illinois State Senate and then two-thirds of one term as a United States Senator who was the furthest thing from being a firebrand. He voted “Present” 129 times.

Certainly a resume doesn’t take full measure of a man or woman. Great people are almost without exception influenced by exceptional individuals before they even get on the pathway to greatness.

For example, and even though they did not meet in person, Mahatma Gandhi had an enormous influence on Martin Luther King Jr., whose civil rights leadership was essential in leading the United States towards a better future and more equitable opportunities for all Americans. Because of King, the African American Barack Obama became president of the United States.

The question is not whether a black man or woman is of equal intelligence, ability and leadership qualities to deserve this office. Rather, the question is did Barack Obama have these attributes, the characteristics that are apparent in the African American four-star General Colin Powell, a Vietnam Combat hero, former Secretary of State, former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and former National Security Advisor?

If the answer is no, Obama did not have the qualities that were distinguishable in Presidents Teddy Roosevelt, Dwight D. Eisenhower and Ronald Reagan, or even the attributes of lesser Presidents Harry Truman, John F. Kennedy, and George H.W. Bush.

The cold truth is that Obama’s biggest attributes were his public persona, personal ambitions, determination to see change and the color of his skin. I am convinced that Barack Hussein Obama would never have become the president of the United States if he were white, that he is an extreme example of black privilege.

Obama’s mentor after graduating Harvard was Bill Ayers, a terrorist for the Weather Underground Organization to whom a young Barack spent hours listening. Another was Jeremiah Wright whose sermons at Trinity United Church in Chicago, where he gave special spiritual guidance to Obama, were noteworthy because he spewed out hatred against the injustices and oppression that white society imposed on African Americans. You may recall a video tape of one of Wright’s sermons: “God bless the United States of America? God damn the United States of America!”

Not-so-little white lies

What we really see in Obama is every undeserved advantage given to him because of the color of his skin. His skin tone, not his accomplishments, won him a Nobel Peace Prize eight months into his presidency. But it will be lies spread by the mainstream media that will build his legacy. Countless schools, bridges and buildings will be built in his name. It is a cruel irony that Obama’s name will be on far more structures than Trump’s, even though Trump will have dreamed, financed and overseen the construction of stunning structures around the world.

But every Trump success plays perfectly into a cornerstone of the progressive movement which is one big lie — white privilege. Whether Trump started off with $1 million from his father, or as much as some estimates of $14 million, it was certainly an enormous amount of money which makes him a perfect whipping boy for white privilege.

The only defense of Trump is that he is driven to succeed. He turned whatever millions of dollars into billions of dollars, something I cannot compute given my lifetime experience with money. But it is something that I am sure anyone who has earned a vast amount of money with the sweat off their brow will tell you is not an easy accomplishment. But let’s face it; Trump the billionaire has nothing in common with regard to wealth with 99.999 percent of Americans.

But success is not dependent on the size of a person’s bank account. If it was, white people would not commit suicide at twice the rate of black people.

And while having a job is essential to happiness, being a construction magnet or oil tycoon is not. I’ve known too many millionaires that are miserable. Instead, happiness, life satisfaction or whatever you want to call it is affording small luxuries like a vacation and a two-parent home that is supportive. It turns out success in life is much more complicated than the color of one’s skin. I will delve into this next week along with the double standard that progressives use against white people.

Yours in good times and bad,

— John Myers

