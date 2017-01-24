President Trump Peddles Popular Vote Lie, More Californians Want to Secede, La La Land Leads Oscar Nominations: A.M. Links

- In a meeting with congressional leaders, President Donald Trump once again asserts the "alternative fact" that millions of undocumented immigrants deprived him of a popular vote victory.
- About one in three Californians support seceding from the union, up from one in five in 2014.
- China's birth rate rises eight percent just one year after restrictions on its long-standing "one child policy" were loosened.
- China also couldn't be happier to have the U.S. pull out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).
- Hamas threatens new violence against Israel if the U.S. moves its embassy to Jerusalem.
- There's also speculation that Trump may not be making the embassy move as big a priority as previously indicated.
- The new weather satellite GOES-16 has sent some pretty awesome views of Earth and the moon back to us terrestrial-bound humans.
- Academy Award nominations were announced this morning, with La La Land earning 14 nominations. Mel Gibson was also a surprise Best Director nominee for Hacksaw Ridge.