Republicans place women in two top party positions, Democrats get racist

Democratic attempts to portray the Republican Party as sexist lost even more credibility on Tuesday, as newly elected Republican National Committee chairman Ronna Romney McDaniel announced the hiring of Sara Armstrong as her chief of staff.

“Sara Armstrong’s many years of experience working at the RNC and her deep relationships with Republicans everywhere make her a superb choice to help lead the RNC,” McDaniel in a statement. “The RNC is completely focused on assisting President Trump and our Republican majorities in Congress deliver the change the American people voted for, and Sara has already proven herself a dedicated supporter of that cause.”

With two of the RNC’s top leadership posts now filled by women, Democrats may have to come up with another ridiculous line of attack against conservative values. And the party already seems poised to pivot on the myth that the GOP is a racist organization.

The DNC is expected to elect its chairman next month. At a recent forum for candidates vying for the petition, anti-white rhetoric was prevalent.

DNC chair candidate Sally Boynton Brown, currently head of the Idaho Democratic Party, said her goal was to shut white voices up to embolden U.S. minorities.

“My job is to listen and be a voice and shut other white people down when they want to interrupt,” she said.

The DNC candidate later added that the party needs to actively train members to place race above all else, saying: “We pull people in and they are volunteers. They don’t know anything and then we send them out to have conversations with people, hard conversations. We promote them to chair of a party where they have power and they have no clue what they are doing. We have to, at the DNC, provide training. We have to teach them how to communicate, how to be sensitive and how to shut their mouths if they are white. So I think I made my point.”

