Torched limo reveals how little protestors understand

In the United States of America, white men are doing everything in their power to keep women and minorities from getting ahead in life… just ask any social justice warrior. That’s why, during an anti-Trump protest in Washington DC Friday, they set fire to a limousine no doubt owned by a greedy, rich, white man.

There was just one problem.

The limo actually belonged to a Muslim immigrant named Muhammad Ashraf, who has owned a limousine service in the area for 25 years.

Ashraf, who is not a Donald Trump supporter, spoke out against the protestors in an interview with Red Alert Politics:

In an exclusive interview with Red Alert Politics, Ashraf said he wasn’t a supporter of Donald Trump during his campaign, but Friday’s protests were completely counter-productive. “I have a different point of view,” Ashraf told Red Alert. “I did not agree with many of the things he said, but that still does not give me the right to go and affect someone’s livelihood.” Ashraf noted that the Women’s March on Washington and in other cities around the country was a model for how to peacefully protest. “I really don’t think we need to take this [violent] route.” Ashraf’s employee, Luis Villarroel, 58, was dropping a client off at their destination when things turned ugly. Protesters smashed doors and windows in the vicinity, but then turned their attention to Villarroel and the limo. People began pounding on the car and started throwing stones and bricks in his direction. The driver ended up going to the hospital for cuts on his hands and arms from glass being shattered by thrown projectiles.

So street protestors who claim their goal is to make America more hospitable for minority populations actually torched an asset of a minority owned business.

Should we be surprised?

Not at all…

That’s because many of the leftist protestors and social justice warriors roaming the nation’s streets and college campuses have no idea what they’re so angry about. They just know that someone told them to be angry.

The protestors are angered by imagery of opulence because they believe everyone should be totally equal without regard to work ethic or intelligence.

The grand irony that Ashraf is a smart, hardworking minority businessperson who’s probably doing better than most of the protestors out Friday—and because he’s busy running a business and making a living, he would likely not take the time to join similar protests despite a distaste for Trump.

The protestors, meanwhile, are simply the useful idiots of the very type of elites they believed they were fighting by setting fire to a limousine. In fact, there ample evidence that much of the propaganda and organization behind the massive anti-Trump street protests in recent weeks can be linked directly to money flowing from billionaire George Soros.

The “Make America Great” attitude is the very reason so many immigrants come to the U.S. to start businesses. But the U.S. as a shining beacon of economic opportunity is bad news for anyone pushing a globalist agenda.

