Trump Wants Keystone, Cops in Schools, the Pros and Cons of Punching Nazis: P.M. Links

- President Trump has said yes to building the Keystone and Dakota Access pipelines.
- This Nation writer celebrates the idea of violence being committed against people she dislikes.
- This Nation writer condemns the idea of violence being committed against people he dislikes.
- Title IX compliance experts are worried that Trump's Education Department will render them obsolete.
- Actor James Franco has spiraled into depression following Trump's election to the presidency.
- The University of Kentucky won a lawsuit against its student paper: it does not have to release information about a sexual harassment investigation.
- Read my feature story in Reason magazine (co-authored with the Reason Foundation's Tyler Koteskey) about rise of cops in schools, and what to do about it.
- What makes Kelly Ann Conway tick, via The Onion.