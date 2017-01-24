Trump Wants Keystone, Cops in Schools, the Pros and Cons of Punching Nazis: P.M. Links

  • SpencerPresident Trump has said yes to building the Keystone and Dakota Access pipelines.
  • This Nation writer celebrates the idea of violence being committed against people she dislikes.
  • This Nation writer condemns the idea of violence being committed against people he dislikes.
  • Title IX compliance experts are worried that Trump's Education Department will render them obsolete.
  • Actor James Franco has spiraled into depression following Trump's election to the presidency.
  • The University of Kentucky won a lawsuit against its student paper: it does not have to release information about a sexual harassment investigation.
  • Read my feature story in Reason magazine (co-authored with the Reason Foundation's Tyler Koteskey) about rise of cops in schools, and what to do about it.
  • What makes Kelly Ann Conway tick, via The Onion.