I can’t stop laughing at this. All the silliness of the past year in one picture.
@instapundit @ScottAdamsSays @AdamBaldwin So that’s where the chicks got their inspiration. pic.twitter.com/UX5ExBsTMj— Bill Marcy (@UnHolyFamily) January 25, 2017
The Best Libertarian News, Updated Daily
I can’t stop laughing at this. All the silliness of the past year in one picture.
@instapundit @ScottAdamsSays @AdamBaldwin So that’s where the chicks got their inspiration. pic.twitter.com/UX5ExBsTMj— Bill Marcy (@UnHolyFamily) January 25, 2017