I’m buying into volatility

I had a colleague, a sharp guy who buried himself in the markets. He was originally from Bulgaria but came to America, got his undergrad then MBA degrees and ended up working for me as a researcher in the late 1990s.

He was a hard worker who loved running numbers and looking for patterns and opportunities.

In the early 2000s he started fixating on the housing market and how crazy the numbers were looking. He kept this up for years.

It got to the point where he couldn’t see anything worth buying. It was hard for him to pitch article ideas for our publications because he was so bearish.

The other editors were writing “buy” stories on energy, banks, mortgage companies, real estate investment trusts, home builders… you name it.

We went to a conference in Clayton, Georgia, and after presenting all day we attended a speakers’ dinner. Bob Bishop, the editor of Gold Mining Stock Report, one of the biggest and longest running gold publications in the business, was talking about retiring.

We encouraged our colleague to go talk to him because the only thing he could get behind was gold and precious metals. I even proposed he start a “Gloom and Doom” report. He thought I was making a joke at his expense, which I wasn’t.

A year or two after that conference we parted ways. He remained stubbornly bearish. He missed a big rally by standing on the sidelines. And as has been said of many perma-bears before him, they’re just like a broken clock — right eventually.

But when the reckoning came, it was brutal. Catastrophic for many. But he had been right. He had seen the trouble early on.

I learned a number of lessons in 2008-2009. One of which was that getting caught up in the “it’s-different-this-time” markets is a recipe for disaster.

Now, some investors have long-held positions they don’t want to unwind due to tax and sentimental reasons. I understand. It’s a tough place to be in this kind of market.

So it’s not “different this time,” however you do have what I would call significant differing realties in this market.

On one hand you have a surging Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq, low unemployment, tame inflation and a pro-business Washington.

On the other hand, why are those things I just mentioned happening? Because you have an economy propped up by central-bank spending, a stock market propped up by corporate-stock buybacks despite weak earnings projections, a record number of Americans who have left the workforce, manipulated currency and metals markets and many of the same folks who caused the crash at the controls of the U.S. government.

These are significantly differing versions of reality. But I’m neither a half-full or half-empty kind of guy. I go along with the view that the fullness of the glass depends on if you’re pouring the water or drinking it.

I also learned that when individual investors get overly excited, for example like when the Dow breaks 20,000 for the first time and a firebrand, anti-establishment president unseats the powers that be, it’s time to start to worry.

Wall Street is more than happy to stir up investors. They’re hedged on both sides of the trade. They make money when times are good and bad. And if it’s bad, they can just get taxpayers to foot the bill. Either way, the individual investor is the only one risking anything and is ultimately the only one who pays the price.

So, when it comes to offering advice, for the past year I have been very bullish, almost exclusively on gold and silver, and I have begged off energy, MLPs and other sectors because there is too much static in the markets to make a good choice regarding stocks.

Gold was doing well in 2016 until the election and the Fed’s rate rise. But it’s not all wine and roses from here.

If you don’t want to buy metals or bitcoin, that’s fine. If you don’t want to sell your decades-old positions, I get it. Just don’t panic when this market heads south. And ride it out.

If you want trade to keep yourself occupied, a market play that I’m very bullish about, then buy the VIX, or volatility index. Because come what may, volatility is going to go higher regardless. Volatility has been constrained due to all the central-bank meddling and now that this is receding, it will easily hit historic levels in short order. This is a guaranteed winner over the next 12 months.

If gold doesn’t come back by the end of Q1 or thereabout, I’ll throw in the towel. And I’ll continue to look for sectors with real opportunity or specific stocks that are significant long-term trends.

But for now, I have to err on the side of caution and go with my head — buy gold and silver! And the VIX.

— GS Early

