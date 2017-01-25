McCain Looking to Push Back on Trump Agenda, Theresa May To Meet With Trump, UFO Hunters Look to Antarctica, on Google Earth: P.M. Links

President Trump, who reportedly still uses an unsecured Android device, said on Twitter he wanted a "major investigation" into voter fraud, including being registered in two states, something senior adviser Stephen Bannon has been found to be. Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) pushed back on Trump's voter fraud claims as well as reports that the White House was considering a return of CIA black sites and torture methods.
UK Prime Minister Theresa May will be the first foreign leader to meet Trump, to talk about relations post-Brexit. Trade talks may be delayed for a lack of negotiators from the United Kingdom.