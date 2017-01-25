This Is the Way Forward for Schools

Entrepreneur Bob Luddy was tired of trying to convince North Carolina education bureaucrats to improve the state's public schools, so he built his own network of low-cost private schools, to show that it can be done, and to provide a model for the future. The Thales Academy network is now ten-years running and operating brilliantly.

Keep in mind that all this innovation is taking place despite the near-monopoly, taxing power, and coercive controls of a gigantic state system, one structured to crowd out other solutions. We can only imagine what kind of networks could be built if government got out of the way completely.

Reason.com offers a video and commentary.

