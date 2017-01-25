Trump Says He’ll Announce Court Pick and Wall Plans, Lawyers Guild Decries ‘Indiscriminate’ Inauguration-Day Arrests: A.M. Links

• Trump made two big proclamations on Twitter Wednesday morning: he will announce his new Supreme Court pick a week from tomorrow and also open an investigation into voter fraud in the past election. And on Tuesday night, the president tweeted that there was a "big day planned on national security tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall!"

I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

• Six journalists were arrested on Inauguration day while covering a clash between D.C. cops and crowds of demonstrators, rioters, and onlookers that resulted in tear gas, pepper spray, some smashed business windows, and a limo set on fire. They were charged with rioting or inciting a riot, a felony.

• Overall, more than 200 people were arrested as part of demonstrations Friday, and for many, the police report simply noted that "the crowd was observed enticing a riot by organizing, promoting, encouraging and participating in acts of violence in furtherance of the riot." The National Lawyers Guild accused police of "indiscriminately targeted(ing) people for arrest en masse based on location alone."

• Badlands National Park rebels.

• Colorado considers allowing police to use wiretaps during sex- and labor-trafficking investigations.

• "The FDA's Newly Proposed GMO Rules Are Nonsense," says Gizmodo.

• "But soon, cities may start running out of millennials," worries The New York Times.

