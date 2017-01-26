BUST: Trump will take the fall for the economic collapse

President Donald Trump was elected by Americans who believe his policy proposals will reverse years of economic decline brought on by overregulation, overspending and mismanagement. But there’s a problem: The U.S. economy is going to falter in a big way before it ever truly flourishes again.

