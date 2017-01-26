Democratic navel gazing

Politicians are not real people. But they rarely go so far as to admit it.

Not so Democrat politicians who this week are at least admitting they not only are not real people, they don’t even understand them. So they are gearing up for the 2018 midterm elections by holding a series of meetings taking lessons on how to talk to real people who voted for Donald Trump, as reported by Politico.

Among the topics covered were “Speaking to those who feel invisible in rural America,” “Listening to those who feel unheard,” and “Rising America – They feel unheard too.” Also, Senator Joe Manchin (D.-W.Va.) was said to have moderated a discussion with Trump voters.

Democrats will have to defend 23 Senate seats in 2018, nine of which are in states won by Trump. Republicans will only have to defend eight. This means Democrats have a long slog if they are to take the Senate in two years.

But if they’re talking to Trump supporters, it’s obvious they’re not listening.

Trump won because he was sympathetic to the concerns of voters – Republican and Democrat — who said they were hurting from eight years of Obama economic policies and nobody – not Democrats or establishment Republicans – seemed to care. Rising Obamacare premiums, shuttered factories, lost jobs, crony trade deals and seeking after someone willing to get control of the country’s illegal immigration problem were also issues that drove voters to support Trump, who promised to tackle those problems.

But Democrats are opposing Trump’s solutions to each of these issues.

The monkey in the wrench – to paraphrase a movie line – comes with Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) who is said to be prepping Democrats on how to engage against Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick. Filling the open Supreme Court with a conservative — particularly one who guarantees to keep the 2nd Amendment safe — in the mold of the departed Antonin Scalia was also one of Trump’s top campaign themes.

The Democrats’ core constituencies were hard at work this past week. On Friday they rioted, looted, burned, tried to set Trump supporters on fire, broke windows and attacked police. On Saturday they — mostly women — donned vagina hats, vagina costumes, pants with red liquid splashed on the crotch and other silly apparel and railed about how they had no “rights” in the first place, and if they did have any Trump was going to take them away. They ranted and screamed and scrawled filthy words and platitudes on signs and paraded about like idiots, chanted mindless and shallow slogans and listened to unhinged speeches by unhinged entertainers so far removed from middle America they couldn’t find it with both hands and a guide dog.

The abhorrent spectacle was treated as normal by the mainstream media and embraced by Democrat politicians.

People in flyover country, normal people – the very people Democrats say they want to listen to – were appalled, put off and, frankly, embarrassed by the grotesque nature of the whole thing.

So let’s get this straight. Democrat politicians aren’t going to Iowa, Nebraska, Ohio, Missouri, Oklahoma, Alabama, Georgia, Wyoming, Michigan or rural West Virginia, or any of the other states Trump carried, to talk to Trump supporters and learn why they went for Trump. Instead, Democrat politicians are huddling just outside the beltway in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, cloistered with other Democrat politicians, leftist think tanks and political hacks, discussing how to triangulate Trump’s policies and oppose his SCOTUS nominees under the guise of learning to listen to real people.

Meanwhile, among the candidates being considered to run the Democratic National Committee is a white woman who says “white people” need to “shut their mouths” and a Muslim who has penned columns defending Louis Farrakhan against accusations of being a racist and an anti-Semite and who promoted black nationalist speakers and has advocated for a separate black state.

That sounds more like a Democrat circle jerk than a listening/education exercise.

The post Democratic navel gazing appeared first on Personal Liberty®.