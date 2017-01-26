Some women’s march

I’d like to offer my congratulations to the organizers and participants of last weekend’s Women’s March. Those ladies put on one hell of a show. They had Oscar- and Emmy-winning actresses, Grammy-winning singers and some other ostensibly-famous women blazing forth to a huge crowd of seriously pissed-off looking women.

They got wall-to-wall coverage in the media, dominated social media and even gave that thing that looks like it used to be Madonna a chance to talk about “blowing up the White House.” There were vagina costumes, profanity-laden diatribes and threats on President Donald Trump’s life; all the stuff one needs to occupy the moral high ground in a debate. Despite that awkward moment when Ashley Judd took the mic and suffered what appeared to be a major psychotic episode, the whole tableau looked like a Beyonce video run amok. I mean “Girls, we run this mother,” am I right?

But I have one eensy-weensy little bone to pick with the Women’s March. I know I’m just a man, so therefore my opinion counts less to aggrieved feminists than the election results, but I feel like a real women’s march should include all women.

They left out the millions of pro-life women who think the idea of vacuuming your baby out of your uterus is abominable; even more so when it’s done as a matter of simple convenience. They even made a point of it by publicly buckling under pressure from the Gosnell wing of feminism and disavowing sponsor — and pro-life group — New Wave Feminists… just like Scientologists “disconnecting” from people who don’t think Tom Cruise is awesome:

“The Women’s March platform is pro-choice and that has been our stance from day one. We want to assure all of our partners, as well as participants, that we are pro-choice as clearly stated in our Unity Principles… the anti-choice (sic) organization in question is not a partner of the Women’s March on Washington. We apologize for this error.”

They missed the millions of conservative women. Women who think the current vogue of shrieking at the top of one’s lungs about how victimized one feels merely reinforces the idea of women as victims. The victims of illegal-alien violence got left off the roster as did the millions of women who suffer under the yoke of Islamic slavery.

There isn’t enough space to list all the women out there who steadfastly refuse to define themselves as wailing damsels, beholden to a government in shining armor to protect them. They’re not victims and, had someone tried to make them so, would have done a lot more than taking a selfie in DuPont Circle while wearing a vagina costume.

I wholeheartedly support the Women’s March. I fully endorse their right to freely assemble and publicly air their grievances; especially when doing so involves putting large crowds of angry women somewhere I’m not. But the Women’s March seemed less like an international “sisters before misters” celebration and more like the homecoming committee banned half the girls in the class because the cheerleaders said that’s the only way they would show up. In order to break the stereotype of women as emotionally-driven mean girls who go into hysterics at the drop of a hat, a bunch of mean girls let emotions drive them into hysterics. It wasn’t as much the Women’s March as it was some women’s march.

— Ben Crystal

