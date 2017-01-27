Chuck Todd admits MSM played defense for Clinton

We know that the establishment media did everything in its power to help Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election. But it isn’t often that an MSM insider admits the media’s eagerness to work as the propaganda arm of the leftist establishment.

But NBC’s Chuck Todd did just that during an interview on the “1947” podcast.

The Meet the Press host admitted that the establishment media was well aware of the visceral distaste for the Clintons among most Americans in flyover country.

According to Todd, the press simply “underplayed” the fact because of “political correctness.”

“Where I think political correctness got in the way of what we all knew as reporters and didn’t fully deliver was how hated the Clintons were in the heartland,” he said.

The NBC host added that many mainstream journalists believed it would be sexist to even report that many Americans weren’t with her.

“I think we underplayed it a little bit out of political correctness fears,” he said. “No member of the press corps wants to look like they’re singling out a group and making a group feel bad, right, whatever that [group] is.

“If we sort of were straight-up honest and blunt about hey do we understand the level of hatred that’s out there and you know, all the Hillary for Prison signs that are out there, we certainly would have at least made the viewer know, hey, you know, she’s not well-liked in some places in this country in ways that’s times 10 when it comes to Trump,” he said.

Todd’s admission is a fitting reminder that the mainstream news establishment is governed by the politically correct attitudes of the coastal elites who control their respective news organizations.

These elites share a common goal: To blast the broader American public with rolling coverage of social justice nonsense and liberal insanity in an attempt to make Americans in conservative parts of the country (which are most parts of the country) believe that their attitudes are somehow outdated.

Trump’s election and the role conservative alternative media played in his victory are a good sign. It’s proof that the MSM propagandists who’ve long shaped attitudes of people they in no way represent are losing ground.

But as they continue to lose ground, they’ll become increasingly desperate. That desperation will manifest in coverage that increasingly attacks conservative ideals and any opinions or coverage that come from a contrarian perspective.

In other words, the “fake news” meme is only the first step in an establishment war on alternative sources. Unfortunately, MSM elites and the billionaire owners of the media establishment still have the upper hand. The internet has made it easier than ever for alternative media to reach massive audiences — but already media billionaires are working with the heads of the nation’s tech companies to censor alternative and conservative messages delivered via social media channels.

The power of alternative media in the U.S. is growing in a very positive way for conservatives– working together, we can keep up the momentum.

