Hillary To Launch Her Own TV Talk Show?

Hillary Clinton is reportedly considering launching a television talk show so she can stay in the limelight and run for president again in 2020.

According to Ed Klein — an author who has been openly critical of the Clinton family — the former presidential candidate is figuring out her next move.

“She’s been talking very seriously about the idea of having her own television show,” Klein said a source told him. “As a TV host, she’d discuss the issues of the day from a progressive point of view, have top guests, interview world leaders, and progressive thinkers.”

“It would have to be a show that she and her people completely controlled,” Klein said the source added. “She’s convinced she’d get fabulous ratings in a political climate where there’s so much anger in Democratic circles over Donald Trump’s election.”

