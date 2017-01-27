Mike Pence Speaks at March for Life, Photos of Trump Have NOT Been Edited to Make His Hands Look Bigger: P.M. Links

January 27, 2017
No Comments
  • PenceVice President Mike Pence addressed the crowds at the March for Life in Washington, D.C.
  • Is the White House editing photos of President Trump to make his hands look bigger? Of course not, you morons.
  • The Atlantic has to correct like absolutely everything in this article about ultrasounds and abortion.
  • The University of Washington College Republicans published a statement that looked to some like a call for violence. (It's particularly insensitive, given that someone was actually shot at the UW-CR's recent Milo Yiannopoulos event.)
  • An author found a key witness in the Emmett Till murder case of 1955.