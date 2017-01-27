The WIRE: Your week in review

From the border wall to Detroit’s fall — and most points in between — it’s time for a look back at the week that was. Personal Liberty Digest® presents: The WIRE!

He thinks they’ll pay for that wall, after all! President Trump announced this week that he plans a 20 percent tariff on imports from Mexico in order to fund construction of his promised border wall. U.S. markets braced for shortages of certain goods.



We know, we know.

Open-borders advocates decried Trump’s move. Far-left American Civil Liberties Union called it “a bleak reminder of Trump’s police state mentality.”



Whereas, Kate Steinle’s memory is a bleak reminder of yours.

Former President Vicente Fox of Mexico blasted Trump with the usual “Hitler” references, adding “(Trump) uses his power to f*** people.”



For his part, Fox used his power to make Mexico super awesom… oh, wait.

President Trump rocked the State Department this week, firing four senior officials; much to the dismay of the Democrats and their media.



Oh no! There goes our best chance of another deal with Iran!

Trump also announced his plan to step up vetting for purported refugees from the handful of Muslim-domination nations which have been repeatedly linked to Islamic terrorism. Democrats were quick to cry “Islamophobia,” claiming the policy would inflame terrorists.



And the eight years we spent appeasing them was working so well!

Top Trump advisor Steve Bannon caused some liberal butt hurt this week when he called the corporate media “the opposition party” and suggested it “keep its mouth shut and just listen for a while.”



Not all of the media, Steve. But certain outlets could clearly use a refresher.

Vagina costumes at the (not all) Women’s March on Washington. Because nothing says “I’m more than just my lady parts” like dressing up as your lady parts.



If those are accurate depictions, some of you should probably march to the doctor’s office next.

Of course, the marchers brought along their kiddies. At least, the ones who weren’t proud to “shout their abortion” did.



“I survived Planned Parenthood and all I got was this dumbass sign my mom made me carry.”

Between Madonna threatening to blow up the White House and Ashley Judd — um — suffering a psychotic break, Hollywood was out in force.



Nothing says “girl power” like pampered celebrities demanding someone else pay for their abortions.

Not to be outdone, a group of scientists is supposedly organizing their own march on Washington to combat President Trump’s refusal to accept what they call “facts.” They’re hoping to draw a crowd of thousands.



One for every gender they think exists.

President Trump’s executive order barring U.S.-taxpayer funding for abortions in the developing world drew howls from the abortionistas who claimed it would hurt the women’s rights. How come every time the Democrats talks about “women’s rights” in other countries they always mean “fewer brown babies?”



“Those adorable cheeks are actually pockets of evil!” — Margaret Sanger, probably

While the (some) Women’s March drew a big crowd, and even bigger headlines, this weekend’s March for Life will likely continue its tradition of being as well-attended as it is under-reported.



The unborn just aren’t as sexy as Madonna’s pubic hair.

A collection of self-described “journalists” gathered Wednesday night for a “Trumpcast” to discuss the media’s role in reporting on the presidency. Right, the same flacks who spent eight years as sock puppets for Obama, discussing “journalism.” Coming soon: Michael Moore’s fitness tips!



“First thing — nom-nom-nom — we need to do — nom-nom-nom — is get rid of all these tempting doughnuts — nom-nom-nom.”

Trump’s opening week of executive orders sent the Democrat Party into a new round of hysterics. Jeez, snowflakes, it’s not like he didn’t tell you it was coming. They are really uncomfortable with presidents who actually do what they say.



Sorry kids, but it’s a no-go on an executive order giving you a “safe space.” Have you tried getting over yourselves?

California Senator Kamala Harris tripped over her tongue again this week, proclaiming “Here’s the truth: infrastructure spending isn’t a transportation issue for most Americans — it’s a human rights issue.”



Detroit would be like Grosse Pointe if they repaved I-94 more often!

Democrats introduced a bill this week which would curtail presidential ability to launch a nuclear strike without Congressional approval; a move which might create some issues in the event of a strike on the U.S.



“Hi Senator, it’s President Trump. Listen, the missiles are incoming, and — sure; I’ll hold.”

Trump’s nomination of Betsy DeVos as Education Secretary continues to face opposition from the same Democrats, union members and bureaucrats who can’t teach our kids to pick out the USA on a map… of North America.



“It’s one of those 57 states right there. At least, that’s what President Obama said.”

And, the “scientists” who maintain the “doomsday clock” adjusted the hands to reflect their fears, placing the time to Armageddon at just two and a half minutes, the closest the contraption has been to midnight since 1953; although skeptics were quick to point out it has been stuck within 20 minutes to midnight for 70 years.



It runs on liberal hysteria.

And that’s your week in review! For the Personal Liberty Digest®, I’m Ben Crystal saying “See you next week on the WIRE!”

