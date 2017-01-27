Trump to Chat With Putin Saturday, Bannon Says Media Is ‘Opposition Party,’ March for Life Today in Washington: A.M. Links

- Trump and Vladimir Putin have scheduled some time to chat Saturday.
- "The media here is the opposition party," Donald Trump's Chief Strategist, Steve Bannon, told The New York Times.
- The March for Life comes to Washington this weekend; organizers estimated 50,000 would attend Friday's event, which includes a rally followed by a march to the Supreme Court.
- The latest list of open Title IX investigations from the U.S. Department of Education shows the agency's Office for Civil Rights has initiated charges against 225 colleges in 306 separate cases.
- A new Texas lawsuit accuses Choice Hotels (Quality Inn's parent company), Backpage, and convicted sex trafficker Santiago Alonso of having "conspired, enabled and/or otherwise worked together in a sex trafficking venture in which [the survivor] was victimized when she was just 17 years old."
- "The FDA's long-overdue response leaves key questions unanswered about the performance and effectiveness of the FDA's Office of Criminal Investigations," House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Greg Walden told Reuters.
- Rolling Stone laments Trump's "war on facts"...
